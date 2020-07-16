Woman charged in connection with Constable Matthew Hunt's murder named

1 NEWS can now reveal the name of the 30-year-old woman charged in connection with murder of Constable Matthew Hunt.

Natalie Bracken. Source: 1 NEWS

Natalie Bracken was arrested a day after Constable Hunt was killed and charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Bracken is alleged to have assisted the 24-year-old man, who is accused of murdering the police officer, by driving him away from the scene.