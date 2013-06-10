 

Woman charged with giving unlicensed immigration advice to seven Chinese nationals

An Auckland woman has been charged for unlawfully providing immigration advice - and taking fees for the advice - from seven Chinese nationals, according to the Immigration Advisors Authority (IAA).

Hanfang Liu, 47, appeared in Auckland District Court today facing four counts of asking for a fee for providing immigration advice while she knew she needed to be licensed, but wasn't, the IAA said.

The authority also charged Liu, from Headsun International Group Ltd, on three counts of providing immigration advice unlicensed - which related to student, visitor and work visa applications.

Liu has been remanded on bail until May 10.

IAA registrar Catherine Albiston says that holding an immigration adviser licence means the individual has met competency standards and must be professional.

Immigration advisers must be licensed by the IAA, which is a body set up to protect individuals and families looking for immigration advice.

