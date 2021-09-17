TODAY |

Woman charged with children's murder in Timaru to appear in court today

Source:  1 NEWS

A 40-year-old woman charged with the murder of three sisters - two-year-old twins and a six-year-old - is set to appear in the Timaru District Court on Saturday morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Three young children were found dead at a Parkside property. Source: 1 NEWS

The girl's were killed following an incident at a Queen Street property on Thursday night.

The names of the victims are not yet able to be released by police.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Three siblings – two three-year-old twins and a seven-year-old – were killed in their Timaru home last night. Source: 1 NEWS

Those involved had recently arrived from South Africa and had only been out of managed isolation in the past week.

It's understood those affected had a "small network of friends" in New Zealand, but all family is based overseas.

Police at the scene of a triple homicide in Timaru Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
South African nanny of three kids killed in Timaru distraught - 'I'm torn apart'
2
Woman charged with children's murder in Timaru to appear in court today
3
Auckland woman denied tangi exemption says current rules don't make sense
4
Woman charged with murder of three young Timaru sisters
5
Community bestow name on baby found dead at recycling centre
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Auckland woman denied tangi exemption says current rules don't make sense
01:59

Future of Auckland's St James Theatre increasingly uncertain

Woman charged with murder of three young Timaru sisters

Woman who accused Marilyn Manson of rape has case dismissed