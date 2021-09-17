Woman charged with children's murder in Timaru to appear in court today

A 40-year-old woman charged with the murder of three sisters - two-year-old twins and a six-year-old - is set to appear in the Timaru District Court on Saturday morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The girl's were killed following an incident at a Queen Street property on Thursday night.

The names of the victims are not yet able to be released by police.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Those involved had recently arrived from South Africa and had only been out of managed isolation in the past week.

It's understood those affected had a "small network of friends" in New Zealand, but all family is based overseas.