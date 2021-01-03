TODAY |

Woman charged with assaulting police after alleged incident at Coroglen Tavern

Source:  1 NEWS

A woman has been charged with assaulting police after an alleged incident at the Coroglen Tavern last night.

Coroglen Tavern. Source: 1 NEWS

Just before 9.30pm, several officers went outside the premises after being alerted to a family harm-related matter, police said in a statement.

While arresting a person, two officers were allegedly assaulted by a second person.

The alleged assault left one police officer requiring medical treatment.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested and is due to appear in the Thames District Court on January 11 to face charges of assaults with intent to injure and assaults police.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
