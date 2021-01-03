Woman charged with assaulting police after alleged incident at Coroglen Tavern

A woman has been charged with assaulting police after an alleged incident at the Coroglen Tavern last night.

Coroglen Tavern. Source: 1 NEWS

Just before 9.30pm, several officers went outside the premises after being alerted to a family harm-related matter, police said in a statement.

While arresting a person, two officers were allegedly assaulted by a second person.

The alleged assault left one police officer requiring medical treatment.