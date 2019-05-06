Woman charged with aggravated careless driving after fatal Whangamoa crash

A 24-year-old Blenheim woman has been charged with aggravated careless driving after a fatal Whangamoa crash in September last year.

Andrew Charles Martin, 58, died as a result of the September 27, 2020, crash on State Highway 6, Whangamoa, north of Nelson.

Police announced the charge today and say the woman has also been charged with four counts of aggravated careless driving causing injury.