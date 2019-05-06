TODAY |

Woman charged with aggravated careless driving after fatal Whangamoa crash

Source:  1 NEWS

A 24-year-old Blenheim woman has been charged with aggravated careless driving after a fatal Whangamoa crash in September last year.

A file image of a set of scales in a courtroom. Source: 1 NEWS

Andrew Charles Martin, 58, died as a result of the September 27, 2020, crash on State Highway 6, Whangamoa, north of Nelson.

Police announced the charge today and say the woman has also been charged with four counts of aggravated careless driving causing injury.

She was charged on Saturday and is due to appear in Nelson District Court on February 15.

New Zealand
Nelson
Crime and Justice
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland officer jumps into water to save young boy 100m out to sea, as police helicopter films
2
Two towns hit record temperatures as Canterbury swelters
3
Horror in Sydney as 92-year-old grandmother raped in her home
4
Jacinda Ardern responds to Australia's surprise call to close travel bubble with NZ
5
Auckland woman calls for housing 'system' shake-up as she struggles to buy first home in hot market
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:49

Jacinda Ardern 'expressed disappointment' to Scott Morrison over Australia's bubble closure

Government signs 'modernised' free trade agreement with China

Auckland officer jumps into water to save young boy 100m out to sea, as police helicopter films
00:58

NZ's first Covid-19 vaccine could be approved in just over a week — Jacinda Ardern