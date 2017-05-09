 

Woman charged after Warehouse staff and public step in to stop her allegedly beating young girl in store

Praise is flowing online for members of the public and staff at The Warehouse Eastgate, in Christchurch, who stepped in when they noticed a young girl allegedly being beaten by the two adults she was with yesterday.

Comments left on the Warehouse Facebook page after the public and store staff intervened in a woman allegedly beating a child

Jo Williams posted a message of thanks to the company on Facebook, saying that members of the public first stepped in to stop the incident before staff took care of the girl.

"Your staff helped make sure she was safe and called the police," Ms Williams wrote.

"The family took her shoes off her, so your staff provided her with some warm slippers (it was really cold) and they wouldn't let the family near her while waiting for the police."

Ms Williams also said in the post that she believed the people had gang connections.

"The family are Mongrel Mob so are used to intimidating people ... your staff didn't care ... they just wanted to ensure the young girl felt safe," she wrote.

"And to all those members of the public who stopped and helped ... THANK YOU."

Senior Sergeant Matthew Tiernan confirmed that police were called about 1.50pm on Sunday to the mall, after staff called them.

"Staff at the shop did the right thing, calling police to report the incident and acting to make a child safe until police could arrive," he said.

"Police would like to thank the staff at the mall and the public who assisted with this matter."

A 51-year-old woman has been charged with disorder and is due to appear at Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

A spokesperson from The Warehouse did not want to comment on specifics, saying the matter is now before police, but wrote on the Facebook post that the company was "proud to hear that our team were able to help in this difficult situation".

