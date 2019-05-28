Woman charged after meth found hidden under two-year-old girl in car seat, gun discovered in vehicle

A Palmerston north woman has been charged after police found a container of methamphetamine hidden under her two-year-old daughter sitting in a car seat.

Hawke’s Bay Police said in a statement on Facebook they were "appalled" at the finding.

They also located cut-down .22 rifle and ammunition in the boot of the car, as well as 100 tabs of LSD, another three grams of methamphetamine, $2500 in cash and a large "tick list" containing hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of drug dealing information.

The woman had been driving the car with her young daughter in the front seat, in a baby car seat.

Police said the woman's vehicle was searched in Napier yesterday as part of a drug-dealing operation at a house in Napier south. Police allege the woman had just done a drug deal at the house, which is across the road from a school.



Police found about $50,000 cash at the house along with a large number of point bags, meth pipes, bongs, cannabis and two sets of electronic scales.



Head of the Eastern District Organised Crime Unit Detective Senior Sergeant Dave de Lange said police were becoming more and more concerned with the presence of children at drug dealing houses and related activities.



"This is a major problem that police are having to deal with on a regular basis. These people obviously have no concerns for the safety or welfare of their children," he said. "They are exposing them to potential harm with very dangerous drugs and firearms."

Mr de Lange said police would be working with social agencies to make sure the child is kept safe.



Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Palmerston North woman has been charged with possessing methamphetamine for supply, possessing LSD for supply and unlawfully possessing firearms.

She is due to appear in the Hastings District Court today.

A 51-year-old Napier woman has also been charged with possessing methamphetamine.