Woman charged after man's death in Kawerau

Source:  1 NEWS

A 37-year-old woman has been charged after a man died in Kawerau, Bay of Plenty, earlier this week.

A Police car at the scene of an investigation. Source: 1 NEWS

Simon Littlefair, 57, was found injured at the intersection of Newall St and Whittaker St at about 7.10am on Wednesday, before being pronounced dead at the scene.

This afternoon, police said a woman, 37, had been charged with assaulting with a weapon in relation to his death.

She is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

"Police offer their sympathies to the friends and whānau of Mr Littlefair," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

