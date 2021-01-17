Woman charged after man shot in the arm during incident in South Auckland

A woman has been charged after a man was shot in the arm in South Auckland yesterday afternoon, police say.

Police respond to an incident involving a firearm in Papatoetoe, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the scene on Tui Road, in Papatoetoe, at around 6.45pm last night, a police spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.

One person was taken to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries, and they are now in a stable condition.