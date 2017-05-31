Woman charged after man dies in Hamilton shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Hamilton last night.

Detective Sergeant Terri Wilson said police arrived at the scene in Frankton after receiving reports at 8.15pm that a man had been shot.

They found the deceased man at the address.

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with firearm-related offences over the incident and will appear in the Hamilton District Court.

Police are still at the scene today and are conducting a scene examination.