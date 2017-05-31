Woman charged after man dies in Hamilton shooting

Source:
A man is dead after a shooting in Hamilton last night.
Detective Sergeant Terri Wilson said police arrived at the scene in Frankton after receiving reports at 8.15pm that a man had been shot.
They found the deceased man at the address.
A 23-year-old woman has been charged with firearm-related offences over the incident and will appear in the Hamilton District Court.
Police are still at the scene today and are conducting a scene examination.
Anyone with information can contact the Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200 or on Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
