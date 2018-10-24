Woman charged after allegedly spitting at Auckland Tranpsort staff on train

A 32-year-old woman has been charged after allegedly spitting at train staff in Auckland last week.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police said the woman was arrested after she allegedly spat at Auckland Transport staff on a train at the Britomart transport centre in the CBD.
The woman is appearing in the Auckland District Court today charged with assault under the Crimes Act.
"Police would like to thank members of the public who came forward with information which helped lead to the arrest of the alleged offender," police said in a statement.