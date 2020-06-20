TODAY |

Woman charged as accessory over slaying of police officer Matthew Hunt appears in court

Andrew Macfarlane, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The woman charged with being an accessory after the fact following the killing of Constable Matthew Hunt on Friday has appeared in court.

Constable Matthew Dennis Hunt. Source: NZ Police

Police say the 30-year-old helped a 24-year-old man, who has name suppression, flee the scene of the shooting in West Auckland.

That man’s been charged with murder, attempted murder and dangerous driving causing injury.

Constable Hunt was gunned down, in what police have called a "routine traffic stop" gone wrong.

A fellow officer was seriously injured, and a member of the public was hit by a vehicle during the incident.

Today in the Waitakere District Court, Judge Brandt Shortland refused an application for name suppression.

However, the accused intends to appeal that ruling, meaning interim name suppression is effectively in place until a later date.

The fatal shooting has sparked an outpouring of grief from both the police and the wider community.

Floral tributes continue to be laid at the Henderson Police Station, where Constable Hunt served.

The case will next be heard in the High Court early next month.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
