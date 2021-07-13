TODAY |

Woman caught taking hundreds of cockles from closed Auckland beach

Source:  1 NEWS

A woman has been fined after taking hundreds of cockles from an Auckland beach where the gathering of shellfish is banned. 

Woman find for collecting 725 cockles from closed Auckland beach Source: MPI

The woman admitted taking shellfish (namely cockles taken from a closed area) and obstructing a fishery officer following the incident at Eastern Beach in November last year.

There are 17 signs at the beach informing people it was closed for the gathering of shellfish.

"Eastern Beach has been closed for several years to rebuild depleted stocks. The rules are there for a reason – to protect the resource, and we’ve all got a responsibility to ensure that happens," says MPI regional manager fish compliance Western North Island Andre Espinoza.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:44
Court hears harrowing details of newborn dying after being given nitrous oxide
2
Mike King slams PM's 'silly' decision to fund gang programme over mental health
3
Dannevirke Mongrel Mob chapter aiming to keep town P free, promote job opportunities
4
Eighteen new Covid-19 cases at the border after Viking Bay crew cases emerge
5
Video emerges of security guard being pushed into sea at Waiheke marina protest
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Expert says nitrate levels beyond reliably safe limits in some communities

Dannevirke Mongrel Mob chapter aiming to keep town P free, promote job opportunities

Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks with media from Palmerston North

Greyhound trainer whose dog had meth in system has racing ban quadrupled