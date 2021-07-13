Woman caught taking hundreds of cockles from closed Auckland beach

A woman has been fined after taking hundreds of cockles from an Auckland beach where the gathering of shellfish is banned.

The woman admitted taking shellfish (namely cockles taken from a closed area) and obstructing a fishery officer following the incident at Eastern Beach in November last year.

There are 17 signs at the beach informing people it was closed for the gathering of shellfish.