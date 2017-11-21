Woman car-jacked at gunpoint by two young males in Waikato

A woman was the subject of a terrifying car jacking at gunpoint in the Waikato region today.

Police say two young males, believed to be in their mid to late teens and both wearing dark hoodies, pointed a gun at a woman in Tokoroa around 1pm, forcing her to get out of the car.

They then drove off in her car, heading north from Stanley Street towards Billah Street.

The car, a white Honda Odyssey, registration DTT185, is yet to be recovered and police are appealing for any sightings of it.

Police say the occupants of the car should not be approached by members of the public.