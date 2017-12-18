'A woman can be the PM of NZ and choose to have a family while in office' - Green Party congratulate Arden

Source:
The Green Party has congratulated PM Jacinda Ardern on her pregnancy, saying "that a woman can be the Prime Minister of New Zealand and choose to have a family while in office".
Green Party Co-leader James Shaw said: "This is wonderful news. On behalf of the Green Party, I'd like to congratulate Jacinda and Clarke, and wish them the very best for parenthood."
"That a woman can be the Prime Minister of New Zealand and choose to have a family while in office says a lot about the kind of country we are and that we can be – modern, progressive, inclusive, and equal.
"For that reason I know this announcement will be significant for many women, in particular, and that all New Zealanders will share in the Prime Minister's joy today," said Mr Shaw.
