'A woman can be the PM of NZ and choose to have a family while in office' - Green Party congratulate Arden

The Green Party has congratulated PM Jacinda Ardern on her pregnancy, saying "that a woman can be the Prime Minister of New Zealand and choose to have a family while in office".

Source: 1 NEWS

Green Party Co-leader James Shaw said: "This is wonderful news. On behalf of the Green Party, I'd like to congratulate Jacinda and Clarke, and wish them the very best for parenthood."

"That a woman can be the Prime Minister of New Zealand and choose to have a family while in office says a lot about the kind of country we are and that we can be – modern, progressive, inclusive, and equal.