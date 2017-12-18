 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'A woman can be the PM of NZ and choose to have a family while in office' - Green Party congratulate Arden

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Green Party has congratulated PM Jacinda Ardern on her pregnancy, saying "that a woman can be the Prime Minister of New Zealand and choose to have a family while in office". 

Jacinda Ardern and James Shaw aim to have the country be carbon neutral by 2050.

Source: 1 NEWS

Green Party Co-leader James Shaw said: "This is wonderful news. On behalf of the Green Party, I'd like to congratulate Jacinda and Clarke, and wish them the very best for parenthood."

"That a woman can be the Prime Minister of New Zealand and choose to have a family while in office says a lot about the kind of country we are and that we can be – modern, progressive, inclusive, and equal.

"For that reason I know this announcement will be significant for many women, in particular, and that all New Zealanders will share in the Prime Minister's joy today," said Mr Shaw.

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Live updates: 'I'll be Prime Minister AND a mum' - PM Jacinda Ardern pregnant

2
Martin Guptill hits a six against Sri Lanka

LIVE: Guptill fifty drives New Zealand in search of big total against Pakistan

3
John Parker, Joseph Parker and Tyson Fury celebrate after the WBO title fight win over Hughie Fury.

'You won't find better sparring than me' - Tyson Fury offers to help Joseph Parker prepare for the title fight of his life

4
Jacinda Adern and her partner, Clarke Gayford, are expecting their first child this year.

Congratulations flooding in for pregnant Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

01:42
5
Relatives and neighbours of the family say there were warning signs early on.

Horror house sibling plotted escape for two years - reports


00:30
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Live updates: 'I'll be Prime Minister AND a mum' - PM Jacinda Ardern pregnant

Ms Ardern also revealed that she and partner Clarke Gayford were surprised, as they had been told they may have to seek help to start a family.

01:30
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It's very nasty' - Kiwis share experiences and rally behind teen in hospital with toxic shock syndrome

Her mother said doctors believe it was cause by tampon use, but she is now on the mend.


02:24
It comes in the wake of the Kaikoura earthquake and the Port Hills fire.

New agency could control national emergencies after Civil Defence criticised

A new report recommends change following mistakes made during the Kaikoura earthquake and Port Hills fire.


00:27
They're against council bylaws but the slabs proved useful in Lower Hutt today.

Car crashes into concrete blocks outside home just weeks after the barricade put in place

While the DIY safety measure is against Hutt City Council bylaws, it proved helpful in shielding the Ansell's house.

02:28
The blaze took hold behind the Central Otago resort town at the start of this month.

Exclusive: Cause of massive Wanaka scrub fire that consumed 200 hectares of hill country finally revealed

It comes after a two week long investigation by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 