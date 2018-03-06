Woman builds $30K wall to protect her family from cell tower radiation near her Auckland home

An Auckland woman has gone to extreme measures by building a $30,000 wall to protect herself and her son from what she says is damaging radiation coming from a nearby cell phone tower.

Recently, Marta Fisch was upset to learn that along with the Spark cell phone tower near her property on Waiheke Island, another tower will be going up close to her home and she wasn't notified.

"I'm pissed off! I'm pissed off that the institution I pay rates to, that I assumed was going to be protecting my health and my neighbour's health didn't even look into this application," she told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

The new tower will be put up by telco 2 Degrees, Ms Fisch believes this will compound the health hazards which she built her wall to protect herself from.

"It is an ugly wall. And it's an expensive wall, $30,000 of wall which I didn't need. I needed it like a hole in the head right? But I now have to protect my house from radiation."

Ms Fisch believes her wall works and she has a device to prove it.

"It's called an electro smog meter, and it measures electromagnetic frequencies which is the frequency that comes from cell towers," she said.

Demonstrating how it works to Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson, she showed how the readings on the device double once she takes it outside her wall.

However, the Ministry of Health disagree with her claims that the cell towers pose a health risk to humans.

"Cell sites are designed to send the signals away from the site, not to the direct area. Scientific research does not show that such low exposures can affect an individual's health."

The new tower will be 5G and 6G, meaning more data and Ms Fisch believes more risk.

"There is some research done last year that the American Cancer Society says 5G and 6G are a paradigm shift, we don't have enough information yet," she says.

Despite the assurances that the cell towers are not harmful, Ms Fisch says she will continue to fight on.