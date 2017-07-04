Woman brandishing 'pistol' leaves empty handed after attempted Dunedin dairy robbery

A woman brandishing a weapon which police say "looked like a pistol" attempted to rob a dairy in Dunedin yesterday morning.

Police are seeking a woman after the attempted robbery of a Dunedin dairy yesterday morning. Source: New Zealand Police

Police say the woman attempted to rob the Halfway Bush dairy on the corner of Taieri Rd and Ashmore St at around 7:30am.

The storekeeper was able to escape to a safe area and called Police.

The woman who attempted the robbery was in the store for a very short period of time before leaving without taking anything.

She is described by police as being 20-30 years old with an olive complexion and of solid build.