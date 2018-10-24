TODAY |

Woman bottled by another woman in random Christchurch attack

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was hit in the head with a bottle by another woman unknown to her in Christchurch.

The incident took place yesterday in Mairehau about 5.20pm at the corner of Ailsa and Riselaw Streets, police said.

The female offender left the scene in a vehicle after the assault and the victim was taken to hospital.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident or anyone with information to contact them, especially a cyclist who was seen passing at the time.

Anyone with information can call police on 105 and quote file number 191203/3155, or information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

