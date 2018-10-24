Woman bottled by another woman in random Christchurch attack

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was hit in the head with a bottle by another woman unknown to her in Christchurch.

Source: 1 NEWS

The incident took place yesterday in Mairehau about 5.20pm at the corner of Ailsa and Riselaw Streets, police said.

The female offender left the scene in a vehicle after the assault and the victim was taken to hospital.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident or anyone with information to contact them, especially a cyclist who was seen passing at the time.