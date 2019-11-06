Woman banned from owning horses for 10 years after starving her animals

The SPCA has prosecuted a Christchurch woman for starving four horses.

According to a release from the SPCA, Lisa Corfield - who had earlier pleaded guilty to four charges - was today sentenced in the Christchurch District Court, where she was disqualified from owning horses for 10 years.

She was also sentenced to 250 hours community work, ordered to pay $300 towards legal costs and $7046.08 in reparations.

The case against her started in March 2017, when SPCA inspectors responded to an animal welfare complaint about nine horses belonging to Corfield.

The SPCA says she was already known to them, as there had been a number of complaints and welfare issues identified as far back as 2013.

The inspectors found the grass in the horses’ paddocks was so low that the area wasn't grazeable, and 30 per cent of the grass surface was contaminated with faeces. There was no evidence of additional feed supply.

Of the nine horses, four were assessed to be in emaciated body condition, and two were assessed to be in thin body condition. Due to the immediate concern for the horses and lack of food, a veterinarian was called in to assess the horses and hay was fed out.

A notice was left requesting urgent contact from the defendant, but the SPCA says no contact was received, and they consequently seized all nine horses.

A veterinarian assessed four of the horses - Karma, Sophie, Angel and Diamond - as having a body condition score of 0 out of 5, or extremely emaciated.

She said reaching this body condition would likely have taken many weeks in an otherwise healthy animal, during which the weight loss would have been obvious. Due to the chronicity of this weight loss, the horses would have prolonged physical and mental suffering.

SPCA vs Corfield. Source: Supplied

Karma fell down in the truck after being loaded and required urgent veterinary treatment. She was given a multivitamin, iron and folic acid injection, but two days later, she was found in her stall unable to get up.

Despite treatment and attempts to lift her, she was too weak to stand, and had to be humanely euthanised.

Even after intensive care from SPCA, five months later Sophie was found dead in her stall overnight. A post-mortem found that she had an underlying parasitic burden due to being starved and underweight, which made her immune systems more susceptible to parasitism, infection, and disease.

Under the care of SPCA’s animal care team, the other horses were put on a veterinary-led feeding plan, and gradually regained weight. From there they were transferred out to foster homes.

Corfield told the SPCA she checked the horses daily and was feeding out hay, despite no evidence of any hay remnants.