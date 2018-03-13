Woman banned from owning animals for three years after dog found extremely thin

A Waikato woman has been banned from owning animals for three years after her dog was found extremely thin, with pressure sores and unable to stand without pain.

Tihei was found extremely thin, with pressure sores and unable to stand without pain. Source: Supplied

Nadine Pereteaho Tawha was convicted in the Hamilton District Court of failing to ensure the physical, health and behavioural needs of her dog were met.

As well as the ban Tawha was sentenced to 100 hours' community work and ordered to pay reparations of $767.90.

The case began on Waitangi Day last year when an SPCA Inspector responded to reports of an extremely thin dog at a property in Hamilton.

The SPCA said upon arrival, the defendant denied owning a dog and refused to let them through a padlocked gate into the backyard.

After police managed to get the defendant to open the gate, they found a female rottweiler cross huntaway dog named Tihei.

Tihei was chained to a kennel in a backyard surrounded by debris and faeces. She had no access to water and was excruciatingly thin. Her skeletal frame highlighted her protruding ribs and there were several open wounds on her rump area.

When the SPCA Inspector said she would be taking possession of Tihei, the defendant exclaimed "just take the [expletive] dog, I don't want it anyway". She declined to be formally interviewed about the case.

The SPCA Inspector took Tihei for immediate veterinary attention, where she had to be sedated due to aggressive behaviour.

The vet concluded that Tihei was emaciated, most likely due to starvation or malnutrition over a period of weeks to months.

Due to her temperament, it was recommended that Tihei be euthanised on humane grounds.

"Unfortunately, there are cases where unsocialised, chained and neglected animals develop aggressive behaviours. The SPCA team does the best they can to rehabilitate every animal. Sadly, sometimes this is not possible," said Andrea Midgen, SPCA CEO.