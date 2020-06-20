Woman arrested over fatal West Auckland shooting of police officer

Police have arrested a 30-year-old woman over yesterday's fatal shooting in West Auckland which left one police officer dead and another injured.

Natalie Bracken. Source: NZ Police

An arrest warrant was issued for Natalie Bracken this morning for driving charges and as an accessory to the murder of 28-year-old Constable Matthew Hunt in Massey yesterday.

This afternoon police announced she was taken into custody without incident at West Auckland address around 3pm.

She is due to appear in Waitakere District Court on Monday morning.

A mandate seeing all police carrying firearms in Auckland is no longer in place now arrests have been made.

Another man, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was seen via video link in the Waitakere District Court and is accused of killing Constable Hunt.

He appeared hunched over, and remained silent throughout his first appearance

He has been granted name suppression for the time being.

The man is also charged with attempted murder and dangerous driving causing injury.

Constable Hunt was shot dead in a West Auckland street yesterday morning, during a "routine traffic stop" that took a fatal turn.

Police had been following a vehicle of interest on Reynella Drive in Massey, when shots were fired.

Another officer is recovering from leg wounds, and a member of the public was injured when they were hit by a car.