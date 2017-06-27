Woman arrested following death in South Auckland

Source:
A woman has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of a man in South Auckland last night.
Police were called to the Otara home on Cobham Crescent at 7pm after there were reports of a stabbing on the property.
A man was found dead at the scene and a 41-year-old woman was found unconscious.
The woman is in a critical but stable condition at Middlemore Hospital.
A 42-year-old woman will appear in Manukau District Court later today charged with murder.
