Woman arrested following Auckland hotel shooting, hunt for gang member continues

A woman linked to a gang member sought following a shooting at an Auckland luxury hotel more than two weeks ago has been arrested.

Olivia Brodie. Source: NZ Police

Police were called to the scene of the Sofitel hotel on April 15 following reports shots were fired amid a gang conflict.

However, police are continuing to appeal for sightings of Hone Reihana, 27, also known as Hone Hawira - a patched Head Hunter gang member, Detective Inspector John Sutton said today in a statement.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

The 25-year-old woman, who was identified earlier this week as being with Reihana and assisting him in evading police, was located last night following a separate incident involving Reihana in Northland.

She has been arrested and will appear in the Whangārei District Court this morning, charged with being an accessory after the fact.

"It is likely that Reihana will face further charges as a result of last night’s incident," Sutton added.

Hone Reihana. Source: New Zealand Police

Anyone who sees Reihana is asked to contact police immediately by phoning 111. Anyone with further information that may assist police in their inquiries is asked to contact (09) 477 5221 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.