TODAY |

Woman arrested after stealing police car in South Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested following a police car being stolen in Papatoetoe this morning. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 31-year-old was on a motorcycle and had been pulled over at a routine traffic stop. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the woman was driving a motorcycle and had been stopped in a routine traffic stop on Dennis Road. 

After being approached by an officer, the motorcyclist got off her bike, got into an empty police car, locked it and drove away. 

A search was launched in the Papatoetoe area for the stolen police car, with the assistance of the Eagle helicopter and Armed Response Team. 

The vehicle was found abandoned two hours later by police with minor damage a few streets away on Hamilton Road.

The woman was later found just after 1pm on Tui Road and is now likely to face several charges including unlawfully taking a motor vehicle. 

Acting Counties Manukau district commander inspector Jared Pirret says police would like to thank the public for their cooperation.

"Thankfully the police officer whose vehicle was stolen was not injured during the incident, but they are understandably shaken and will be supported," said Mr Pirret. 

An investigation into the incident will be launched.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:27
San Francisco cafes banishing disposable coffee cups, and some in NZ following suit
2
Popular Auckland beach closed after 'large' shark sighting
3
Many Kiwis support benefit, tax credit cuts for families who don't immunise their kids - 1 NEWS poll
4
Concerns for Hamilton man missing since last night
5
Live: De Grandhomme strikes again to give NZ life ahead of second new ball
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

After plea for public's help, police locate Kapiti Coast woman missing since yesterday

Shark sightings and tragedies kept North Island lifeguards busy through Christmas
00:22

Donations for NSW firefighters stolen on Christmas

More than 20 places receive dual English and Māori names from Land Information NZ