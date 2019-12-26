Woman arrested after stealing police car in South Auckland

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested following a police car being stolen in Papatoetoe this morning.

Police say the woman was driving a motorcycle and had been stopped in a routine traffic stop on Dennis Road.

After being approached by an officer, the motorcyclist got off her bike, got into an empty police car, locked it and drove away.

A search was launched in the Papatoetoe area for the stolen police car, with the assistance of the Eagle helicopter and Armed Response Team.

The vehicle was found abandoned two hours later by police with minor damage a few streets away on Hamilton Road.

The woman was later found just after 1pm on Tui Road and is now likely to face several charges including unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Acting Counties Manukau district commander inspector Jared Pirret says police would like to thank the public for their cooperation.

"Thankfully the police officer whose vehicle was stolen was not injured during the incident, but they are understandably shaken and will be supported," said Mr Pirret.