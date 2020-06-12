TODAY |

Woman arrested after memorial statue in Auckland vandalised over the weekend

A woman has been arrested after a memorial statue in Auckland was vandalised yesterday morning. 

Police say the 25-year-old was charged with wilful damage of the Ōtāhuhu statue. 

While police have not revealed which statue it was, the statue of Colonel Marmaduke Nixon in Ōtāhuhu has been subject to controversy in the past. According to Stuff, Nixon led attacks on Waikato Māori in the New Zealand Wars.

The woman is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Thursday. 

History isn't being rewritten by statue removals around the world - expert

A group of young people were also spoken to by police yesterday afternoon after being seen tagging a statue in Albert Park.

The group had tagged the statue in chalk and were given a warning by police.

The British naval captain was involved in the Battle of Gate Pā, with its removal requested by Waikato-Tainui. Source: 1 NEWS

They were also asked to wash the chalk tagging off of the statue. 

It comes as controversial statues around New Zealand and the world have gained attention. Just last week a statue representing a British naval captain was removed from Hamilton by the council over fears it would be damaged.

