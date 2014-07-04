Woman arrested after allegedly spitting on someone during Air NZ flight

A woman has been arrested after allegedly spitting on someone during an outburst on a domestic flight from Auckland.

An Air New Zealand plane.

Police say the 32-year-old woman was arrested upon arrival in Christchurch at about 6.30pm last night.

They said the woman had been reported as being abusive to other passengers and crew and then spat at someone on Air New Zealand flight NZ559 from Auckland to Christchurch.

No injuries were reported.

The woman was charged with assault and issued with a Civil Aviation Authority infringement notice for failing to comply with crew instructions, a police spokeswoman said.