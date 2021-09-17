Woman appears in Timaru court charged with murdering her three young daughters

Forty-year-old Lauren Anne Dickason has appeared in the Timaru District court on Saturday morning, charged with the murder of her three young daughters - Maya, Karla and Liane.

Twin two-year-old girls Maya and Karla Dickason and their six-year-old sister Liane, who died in Timaru

The accused, who is yet to register a plea, stood quietly in the dock with her arms wrapped around herself, often looking at the floor.

No members of the public or support people were permitted in the courtroom for the brief first appearance due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Judge Dominic Dravitski has remanded Dickason to Hillmorton Hospital in Christchurch for a mental health assessment under section 38.

Mandy Sinanyoni, nanny of the three daughters of Graham and Lauren Dickason, holds photographs of the Dickason family in her Pretoria, South Africa home. Source: Associated Press

She will next appear in the High Court at Timaru on October 5.

Dickason was charged with the murder of the three sisters - two-year-old twins and a six-year-old - on Friday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

She appeared in the Timaru District Court on Saturday morning.

The girl's were killed following an incident at a Queen Street property on Thursday night.

Those involved had recently arrived from South Africa and had only been out of managed isolation in the past week.