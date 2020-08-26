Woman appears in Christchurch court accused of killing, burying partner in backyard

A Christchurch kitchen hand accused of murder has appeared in court.

The court building in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS

Fifty-five-year-old Rena Joyce appeared in the District Court today charged with killing Martin Berry by stabbing or cutting him on December 29.

It’s understood the pair were a couple, and his body was found buried in the backyard on Main North Road in Papanui.

Her duty lawyer asked for her to be known by her maiden name, Rena Maloney.

She did not seek name suppression, and has been remanded in custody without plea.

Media applications to film and photograph the accused were declined.