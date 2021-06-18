Woman and three children escape as Lower Hutt house gutted by fire

A woman and her three children have been taken to hospital for possible smoke inhalation after their house in Wainuiomata, Lower Hutt was gutted by fire this morning.

The home on Kowhai Street was "well involved" in flames when emergency services arrived as at 7:15am this morning.

Area Commander Greth Hughes told 1 NEWS the fire has since been put out as they move into cleaning up the site.

"We're now going in to overhaul phase; making sure its safe, making sure the services are all tidied up and get the neighbours back to normality."

A mother and three children were taken to hospital after an early morning blaze in Lower Hutt. Source: 1 NEWS

While the family had "done everything right," including having working smoke alarms, the property looked to be a "total loss".

"They were upset, as to be expected, they've lost their house but we've made sure they've got extended family around them and they're going to look after them in the coming days."

Fire investigators will look into the blaze.

It follows house fires in other Wellington suburbs this week.

A local in Lower Hutt capture this morning's blaze. Source: Supplied

Two houses in Mount Victoria were damaged by fire on Wednesday night and two houses were destroyed and two damaged in Newtown on Sunday night.



Hughes says these higher volume of call outs does take a toll on emergency services.