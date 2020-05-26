TODAY |

Woman who allegedly escaped from managed isolation hotel arrested yesterday following another incident

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

A woman who allegedly escaped from a Covid-19 managed isolation facility in Auckland last week, before being caught attempting to leave again, was arrested last night following a third incident.

The Grand Millennium Hotel in Auckland. Source: Millennium & Copthorne Hotels

Police say the 22-year-old was taken into custody following an incident at the central Auckland facility she was being housed at.

She is facing two charges of failing to comply with requirements for isolation and a single charge of failing to remain in isolation for the required period.

One of the charges related to yesterday's incident - of which no detail was provided - while the other two relate to incidents on October 8.

She will appear in court today.

The woman spent around two hours walking around central Auckland leaving the Grand Millennium Hotel via a fire escape in the early hours of October 8.

She was caught trying to leave again the following morning.

Read more
'Charges likely' after woman allegedly escapes from managed isolation facility in Auckland

She had arrived from Dubai and tested negative to Covid-19 on her day three test. 

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
'Sorry sunshine, wrong place' – Winston Peters shuts down American Covid-19 denier at campaign event
2
Josh Ioane called into All Blacks, Beauden Barrett absent from team training
3
Man hiking in Utah films his frightening encounter with wild cougar
4
Two and a Half Men actress Conchata Ferrell dies, aged 77
5
Homeless man offered a lifeline with job at Lower Hutt Domino's Pizza
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Search suspended for missing Clarence woman Melissa Ewings

National promise to keep winter energy payments, 'enhance' Super Gold Card

Obesity 'more complex' than personal choice - Mark Mitchell backs away from Collins' remarks
12:39

Bold thinking needed by next government to capitalise on NZ's strong Covid-19 response - experts