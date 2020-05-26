Woman who allegedly escaped from managed isolation hotel arrested yesterday following another incident

A woman who allegedly escaped from a Covid-19 managed isolation facility in Auckland last week, before being caught attempting to leave again, was arrested last night following a third incident.

The Grand Millennium Hotel in Auckland. Source: Millennium & Copthorne Hotels

Police say the 22-year-old was taken into custody following an incident at the central Auckland facility she was being housed at.

She is facing two charges of failing to comply with requirements for isolation and a single charge of failing to remain in isolation for the required period.

One of the charges related to yesterday's incident - of which no detail was provided - while the other two relate to incidents on October 8.

She will appear in court today.

The woman spent around two hours walking around central Auckland leaving the Grand Millennium Hotel via a fire escape in the early hours of October 8.

She was caught trying to leave again the following morning.

