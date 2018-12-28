TODAY |

Woman airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after becoming trapped under tractor on island in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf

A woman has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after becoming trapped under a tractor on an island in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf this afternoon. 

Two Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters were called to the scene on Motuihe Island around 1:30pm, an Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Six firemen were also tasked with rescuing the trapped woman.

She suffered leg injuries and was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.
 

Two Westpac Rescue helicopters are at the scene. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust
