TODAY |

Woman accused of threatening Otago Uni graduation wanted to surpass Christchurch terrorist attack, police say

Kim Baker Wilson, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Police allege a woman charged over the cancelled Otago University graduations was threatening to carry out an attack surpassing the mosque attacks in Christchurch last year.

Source: istock.com

The woman, 22, today appeared in the Auckland District Court flanked by two police officers charged with threatening harm to people or property.

In that charge, police claim she threatened to commit an attack using firearms and explosives targeting graduation ceremonies.

The charge states further that this is alleged to have been of a “magnitude surpassing the March 15th 2019 Christchurch mosque massacres”.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police have not specified what the threat is, but they began suggesting the University of Otago cancel its ceremonies earlier this week. Source: 1 NEWS

The woman’s parents were in court and her mother appeared to start crying as her daughter appeared.

Much of today’s hearing related to bail which cannot be reported on.

The woman has been granted interim name suppression and must surrender her passport, reside with her parents’ home 24 hours a day unless heading to a medical appointment, and one of her parents must be with her at all times.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police made the call today to postpone two events, just hours before they were due to begin. Source: 1 NEWS

She is not allowed to have or use any internet-capable device, and not allowed to enter the grounds of any tertiary facility.

She has been remanded without plea until February.

New Zealand
Terrorism
Crime and Justice
Kim Baker Wilson
Dunedin and Otago
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Missing six-year-old boy found in Hamilton
2
Man charged over dog attack that resulted in one-day-old baby's death
3
Watch: Dean Barker’s American Magic narrowly avoid dramatic capsize after blowing early advantage
4
Kiwis to get unique view of Jupiter and Saturn this weekend last seen 400 years ago
5
Indira Stewart gives soulful rendition of Christmas classic on last Breakfast show of 2020
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Missing six-year-old boy found in Hamilton

Man charged over dog attack that resulted in one-day-old baby's death

Putin denies involvement in poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny
00:33

Dashcam footage captures terrifying moment Black man mowed down by Kansas police officer in patrol truck