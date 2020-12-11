Woman accused of threatening Otago Uni graduation wanted to surpass Christchurch terrorist attack, police say

Police allege a woman charged over the cancelled Otago University graduations was threatening to carry out an attack surpassing the mosque attacks in Christchurch last year.

The woman, 22, today appeared in the Auckland District Court flanked by two police officers charged with threatening harm to people or property.

In that charge, police claim she threatened to commit an attack using firearms and explosives targeting graduation ceremonies.

The charge states further that this is alleged to have been of a “magnitude surpassing the March 15th 2019 Christchurch mosque massacres”.

The woman’s parents were in court and her mother appeared to start crying as her daughter appeared.

Much of today’s hearing related to bail which cannot be reported on.

The woman has been granted interim name suppression and must surrender her passport, reside with her parents’ home 24 hours a day unless heading to a medical appointment, and one of her parents must be with her at all times.

She is not allowed to have or use any internet-capable device, and not allowed to enter the grounds of any tertiary facility.