Woman accused of ramming police car in Auckland to appear in court

A 60-year-old woman is set to appear in the Auckland District Court today after a police car was rammed in the CBD.

Police were called to Quay Street just after 8am yesterday after the woman allegedly tried to run someone over with her vehicle. She is then accused of deliberately hitting a parked police car.

A damaged police car in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

The woman's been charged with driving in a dangerous manner and assault with a weapon over the incident.

A man who witnessed the incident said he was amazed no-one was killed.

“There was a car that was pulled over by a cop, and then he got out of the car, hit the driver's side window and then she started to speed off,” Paul Nuku told 1 NEWS.

“She did a U-turn around the intersection, lined up her car and rammed straight into his driver’s seat.”

The woman then allegedly got out of the car, and approached the officers who were trying to calm her down.