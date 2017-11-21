Woman, 86, dies in two-vehicle crash in Alexandra

An 86-year-old woman died after a two-vehicle crash in Alexandra, Central Otago, this afternoon.

Police say the crash between a Mini and a Nissan 4X4 happened at the intersection of Clutha Road and Ventry Road, just before 12.50pm.

The woman was transported to Dunstan Hospital, but died there from her injuries, said Senior Sergeant Ian Kerrisk of Alexandra Police.

He said police are forming a good picture of what happened, thanks to witnesses, and are satisfied neither speed nor alcohol were involved.

The driver of the second car was uninjured, but understandably shaken, Mr Kerrisk said.

Police and Victim Support are working alongside both families involved.