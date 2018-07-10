Woman, 74, who died after falling down stairs on Auckland double-decker bus, trying to retrieve passenger's lost wallet

The incident reportedly took place on a NEX bus operated by Ritchies Transportin Silverdale at 10.30am on Friday.



The 74-year-old woman was transported from Hibiscus Coast Bus Station to Auckland Hospital but passed away on Friday night, a St John spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.



Police were notified after her death and there were no suspicious circumstances.



The matter has been referred to the Coroner and WorkSafe NZ.



"We are making initial inquiries," WorkSafe said in a tweet.



Auckland Transport (AT) is also aware of the death.



Ritchies Transport is undergoing a full investigation and AT "will assist in that, and any other inquiries or investigations in any way it can," Auckland Transport said in a statement.



"Our deepest condolences go out to family and friends affected by this tragedy."