Woman, 72, charged for wrong-way crash on SH1 overnight that killed motorcyclist

An elderly woman has been charged after a motorcyclist died in a wrong-way crash on State Highway 1 near Wellington overnight.

Emergency services were called to the Johnsonville accident scene at about 3.03am.

The car had been driven in a southerly direction in the northbound lane, authorities said. 

The driver of the car, 72, has since been charged with careless driving causing death. She will be released to appear in the Wellington District Court in the new year. 

Fatigue played a factor into the incident, police noted as they urged motorists to travel safely over the holiday period.

The crash marked the third death on our roads since the holiday road toll began on Christmas Eve. 

The Wellington District Crime Squad's investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information can get in touch with police at (04) 381-2000. 

Side shot of a police car
New Zealand police (file picture). Source: istock.com
