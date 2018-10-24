TODAY |

Woman, 63, dies in Waihi blaze; second house fire death today

Police have confirmed a woman has died in a well-involved house fire in Waihi at the foot of the Coromandel this morning — the second death in a house fire in the North Island today.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Queen Street at 10.40am, a spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The house was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival.

Fire services say the blaze has since been contained. 

The woman, 63, died following the incident, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson said today in a statement.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze. 

It's unknown at this stage if the incident is being treated as suspicious. 

Police are currently speaking to witnesses and completing a scene examination to determine the circumstances around the woman's death, Neilson said.

It comes after one person died in a house fire in Hunterville, near Palmerston North, at 5.44am today.

That fire has since been extinguished. Police confirmed to 1 NEWS the Hunterville death is "not being treated as suspicious".

