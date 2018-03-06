Woman, 52, missing in the rugged Kaimai ranges after wandering off track

A 52-year-old solo tramper is missing after wandering off a track at Mt Aroha in the Kaimai ranges, in the Bay of Plenty.

Police said a report that the woman was missing somewhere near the Buck Rock track was received yesterday about 8.25pm.

Search and rescue teams had the woman on the phone until about 1am, but had since lost contact.

Search teams were unable to find her overnight.

She was wearing shorts, a shirt and a hoodie and had some water with her.