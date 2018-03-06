 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Woman, 52, missing in the rugged Kaimai ranges after wandering off track

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A 52-year-old solo tramper is missing after wandering off a track at Mt Aroha in the Kaimai ranges, in the Bay of Plenty.

The 52-year-old phoned for help after realising she was lost, but rescue crews have since lost contact with her.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police said a report that the woman was missing somewhere near the Buck Rock track was received yesterday about 8.25pm.

Search and rescue teams had the woman on the phone until about 1am, but had since lost contact.

Search teams were unable to find her overnight.

She was wearing shorts, a shirt and a hoodie and had some water with her.

More searchers went in to the bush this morning to take over those who searched overnight, and anyone walking in the area is asked to keep an eye out for her.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
No surprise – the Gull petrol station in Wiri ran out of gas before 11pm last night.

Watch: Chaos in South Auckland after petrol station drops price to just 49 cents

00:30
2
A new US study has explored the consequences of a tsunami from a megathrust earthquake off the NZ east-coast.

Watch: Ominous simulation shows how 12m-high megathrust tsunami would annihilate NZ's east coast

00:11
3
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

'You aren't alone Stan' - outpouring of grief and well-wishes meets news of Stan Walker's new documentary detailing serious health battle

4
Maria Noakes

World-class Kiwi kayaker Maria Noakes dies in US river accident

00:11
5
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

Video: 'It's like a curse' - tearful Stan Walker releases raw and personal trailer for documentary on health battles


00:12
Ms Ardern was met by her father as she touched down in Niue on the Pacific Mission.

Watch: 'Jacinda's our newest daughter' – PM receives loving welcome from family and officials in Niue

Ms Ardern was met by her father and niece as she touched down in Niue on the Pacific Mission.


04:14
The PM spoke from Samoa on the $10m aid package for the country, saying she desired a more equal relationship with the “mature” Pacific democracies.

Jacinda Ardern desires shift away from 'donor, recipient relationship' with Pacific nations

The PM spoke from Samoa on the $10m aid package for the country, saying she desired a more equal relationship with the "mature" Pacific democracies.

00:21
No surprise – the Gull petrol station in Wiri ran out of gas before 11pm last night.

Watch: Chaos in South Auckland after petrol station drops price to just 49 cents

A petrol station caused madness last night, as drivers clambered to fill up at an unbelievable rate.

04:54
The former comedian’s unorthodox approach about mental health is winning friends all over NZ.

Mike King lets parents know 'the number one thing kids want' as he embarks on nationwide mental health awareness tour of NZ

The Kiwi comedian is spreading the good message after being clean and sober for 11 years.

04:54
The former comedian’s unorthodox approach about mental health is winning friends all over NZ.

Mike King opens up about moment his life 'spiralled out of control' as he embarks on nationwide tour promoting mental health awareness

The Kiwi comedian's unorthodox approach about mental health is winning friends all over NZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 