Woman, 35, charged after elderly man kidnapped from Hastings car park

A 35-year-old woman has been charged following the kidnapping of an elderly man from a Hastings supermarket car park last month.
The woman is due to appear at Hastings District Court today charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping.
On Saturday July 28, the 87-year-old man was approached in a Countdown car park, on the corner of Queen Street West and King Street North, by several people who allegedly forced him into the back seat of his own car.
The elderly man was then driven to another Hastings suburb where a large sum of money was withdrawn from his account, police said in a statement.
Police are continuing to make enquiries into the incident and urge anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.