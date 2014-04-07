 

Woman, 35, charged after elderly man kidnapped from Hastings car park

1 NEWS
A 35-year-old woman has been charged following the kidnapping of an elderly man from a Hastings supermarket car park last month.

The woman is due to appear at Hastings District Court today charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

On Saturday July 28, the 87-year-old man was approached in a Countdown car park, on the corner of Queen Street West and King Street North, by several people who allegedly forced him into the back seat of his own car.

The elderly man was then driven to another Hastings suburb where a large sum of money was withdrawn from his account, police said in a statement.

Police are continuing to make enquiries into the incident and urge anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
 

Ten people are being transported to Christchurch Hospital for observation following a chemical incident at Argus Heating in the Christchurch suburb of Bromley this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 9.30am after numerous workers were exposed to organic peroxide.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson says those exposed are only being taken to hospital because of the current conditions outside. It is cold and due to rain, otherwise they would’ve been checked over at the scene.

Fire crews are currently decontaminating the scene at the moment.

The incident is being investigated.

Worksafe has been notified.

"++Note to Inspector: This is a surplus barrel of unknown origin, which was filled with water to support a temporary event fence. I assume Docks 1-5 refers to a loading dock, or shipping dock, the word before technology was unreadable. Thank you for your consideration.++Water is spilling from a plastic barrel onto asphalt pavement near grass. The water could assumedly be a toxic chemical, acid or other liquid pollution."
Chemical spill (file picture). Source: istock.com
