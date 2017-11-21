Woman, 28, dies in hospital after two-car crash in Palmerston North

Source:
A woman involved in a two car crash in Palmerston North this morning has died in hospital.
The 28-year-old was transported to Palmerston North Hospital by ambulance in critical condition after an accident on the one-way bridge on Turitea Road at 9:15am today.
The occupant of the other vehicle was also transported to Palmerston North Hospital, police said in a statement.
One of the patients was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The crash scene was clear just after 11am.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
