A 20-year-old woman has died in hospital after suffering critical injuries in a crash in Komata, near Paeroa, on Friday.

Police received a report of a vehicle rolling on State Highway 26 at Komata about 7.40pm.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, was critically injured and transported to Waikato Hospital. She died in hospital on Sunday afternoon, police said in a statement today.