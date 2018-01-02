Woman, 18, missing from Manapouri is found

Source:
An 18-year-old woman reported missing from Manapouri on New Year's Day has been found.
Tia McRae has been missing since 4pm on New Years Day.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police said this evening that Tia McRae was found by a member of the public in the Te Anau area.
Southern District Police yesterday said they had concerns for Ms McRae's wellbeing and appealed for sightings of her or her vehicle.
The police have thanked everyone who helped search for her and provided information as to her whereabouts.
