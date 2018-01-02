Woman, 18, missing from Manapouri is found

An 18-year-old woman reported missing from Manapouri on New Year's Day has been found.

Tia McRae has been missing since 4pm on New Years Day. Source: 1 NEWS

Police said this evening that Tia McRae was found by a member of the public in the Te Anau area.

Southern District Police yesterday said they had concerns for Ms McRae's wellbeing and appealed for sightings of her or her vehicle.