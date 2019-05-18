Woman, 18, charged following death of man in Auckland's Mt Eden

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after a man was found dead in central Auckland early this morning.
Emergency services were called to a property on Dominion Road, Mt Eden, after the body of a 21-year-old man was discovered around 2.25am, Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said.
The woman will be held in custody to appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.
Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident, they said.
A heavy police presence will be at the scene throughout the weekend while a scene examination takes place.