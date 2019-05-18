Woman, 18, accused of murdering man in Auckland, weeps during court appearance

A teenager has appeared in court charged with murdering a man whose body was found in Auckland over the weekend.

The 21-year-old was found dead at a property on Dominion Road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 18-year-old woman accused of killing him was held in custody over the weekend.

She was supported by family members at the Auckland District Court today and her appearance was delayed so she could have time to speak with a lawyer.

There was no application for bail, meaning she will be kept in custody until their next appearance at the High Court in Auckland next month.

The court has ordered there to be no publication of the woman's identity.

The woman's lawyer, arguing against media applications, said his client was in a very distressed state and she was of a young age.

At times, the she wiped tears as she stood in the dock.

Family in court yelled support and "love you" as the woman left the courtroom.

The police are yet to release the name of the dead man, telling 1 NEWS family are still being informed.

They did not seek name suppression of the victim in court, and 1 NEWS is witholding naming the victim as a courtesy to Police.