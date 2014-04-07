Woman, 17, charged over shooting of Wellington taxi driver

A second person, a 17-year-old woman, has been charged over the shooting of a Wellington taxi driver last Saturday.

Justice Source: 1 NEWS

The young woman from Lower Hutt is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

She appeared in the Wellington District Court yesterday.

Dylan Nuku, 26, was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm when he appeared in the court on Wednesday.

The judge said the accused man's fitness to stand trial would need to be assessed before his next appearance.

He is remanded in custody until January 26.