Witnesses sought by police after driver hits pedestrian in Auckland's Onehunga

Police are seeking witnesses after a pedestrian was struck by a car in Onehunga, in central Auckland, last week.

Source: 1 NEWS

The incident happened on Thursday 21 November at about 5.40pm when a man who was crossing from the south side of Church Street, near Goodman Place, was struck by a silver Honda CRV, which was travelling westbound.

Police say the driver of the vehicle initially stopped to talk to the pedestrian but drove off and the registration number was not obtained.

The pedestrian suffered moderate injuries and required medical attention.

Police are hoping to speak with the driver of the vehicle or anyone else who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information should get in touch with Police by phoning 105 and quoting file number 191122/0027.