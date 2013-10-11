Witnesses sought over Southland truck crash which killed boy, aged 4

A four-year-old boy has died after a truck carrying around 30 bobby calves rolled into a Southland paddock off State Highway One early this morning.

Police are seeking witnesses from the crash, which happened between Moore and St Ronan's Roads, Edendale, at 2.50am.

The young boy died as a result of his injuries, while his two six-year-old siblings and the truck driver were also wounded.

Police generic Source: 1 NEWS

A number of bobby calves were euthanised following the crash, police confirmed.