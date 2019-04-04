Witnesses sought over serious assault of two men in Invercargill

Police are seeking witnesses to the serious assault of two men in Invercargill early on Saturday morning.

Police say the assault occurred between 2:30am and 3am on the corner of Clyde Street and Crinan Street.

The alleged victims were approached by two men who had been passengers in a vehicle travelling down Clyde Street, which was reported to have been playing loud music.

The vehicle pulled over and the suspects then assaulted the victims, before driving off, police say.

One of the victims sustained moderate injuries and was taken to hospital.

Neither of the suspects were known to the victims.

Police would like to speak to a member of the public who provided the victims with transport after the assault.

They would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard the assault, or who has information which can assist the investigation.