 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Witnesses sought over fatal hit and run in West Auckland last night - police say driver would know they had struck someone

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police are appealing for information about a fatal hit and run in West Auckland last night.

Police car generic.

Police car generic.

Source: 1 NEWS

A man aged in his early 50s was walking on Great North Road in New Lynn at approximately 9pm when he was hit by a vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Steve Salton says the driver of the vehicle would have known they had struck someone.

Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or may have seen a vehicle that has damage to the left front, which they didn’t have before.

The man received first aid but died at the scene.

Anyone with information contact Waitemata Police immediately on (09) 839 0697 or information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Double-fatal crash: Eyewitness video shows police car pursuing blue Subaru before vehicle crashes in Palmerston North

00:26
2
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Raw: Eyewitness video shows police car chasing Subaru before vehicle crashes in Palmerston North - two teens die in latest police pursuit

3
Cute Baby Girl sleeping in the Crib. At home

Most read story: Plunket warns against wrapping sleeping babies in polar fleece

00:36
4
When asked why he put his own life in danger, Mamoudou Gassama simply replied “because it’s a child”.

Raw video: Young 'Spiderman' hailed a hero after climbing four storeys to save toddler dangling from Paris balcony

00:13
5
Mamoudou Gassama climbed several stories to reach a toddler dangling from the edge of a balcony.

'Thank God I saved him' - heroic migrant dubbed 'Spiderman' rewarded by French president for daring toddler rescue with citizenship, medal and job

00:26
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Raw: Eyewitness video shows police car chasing Subaru before vehicle crashes in Palmerston North - two teens die in latest police pursuit

The victims were the fifth and sixth people to die following chases in 2018.

02:50
One and five shoppers pinches from supermarkets by putting in the code for cheaper items at self-serve checkouts – Daniel Faitaua isn't one of them.

One in five shoppers 'steals' from the self-serve checkout - are you one of them?

Recently, an Aussie supermarket realised they sold more 'avocados' than they ever had in stock.


00:13
Mamoudou Gassama climbed several stories to reach a toddler dangling from the edge of a balcony.

'Thank God I saved him' - heroic migrant dubbed 'Spiderman' rewarded by French president for daring toddler rescue with citizenship, medal and job

Mamoudou Gassama climbed five floors, from balcony to balcony, without fear before whisking a four-year-old boy to safety.

00:21
In this Saturday, May 19, 2018, photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano began erupting more than two weeks ago and has burned dozens of homes, forced people to flee and shot up plumes of steam from its summit that led officials to distribute face masks to protect against ash particles. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks.

01:42

Farmers who fought to save pregnant cows shocked at mass Mycoplasma bovis cull - 'I can't believe they would kill that many'

For Lynda and Gary Burgess the Government's action plan has come as very sad news.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 