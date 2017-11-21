Witnesses sought over fatal hit and run in West Auckland last night - police say driver would know they had struck someone

Police are appealing for information about a fatal hit and run in West Auckland last night.

Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS

A man aged in his early 50s was walking on Great North Road in New Lynn at approximately 9pm when he was hit by a vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Steve Salton says the driver of the vehicle would have known they had struck someone.

Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or may have seen a vehicle that has damage to the left front, which they didn’t have before.

The man received first aid but died at the scene.