Witnesses sought following Napier dangerous driving incident

Police are looking for any witnesses to a dangerous driving incident in Napier yesterday.

Around 8.30am yesterday, a dark blue Honda Torneo was seen swerving and speeding on The Esplanade.

The car's rear registration plate was missing, but the front registration number is CQS883.

The same car was also seen driving erratically on Marine Parade at around 12.45pm on Wednesday.

Police want to hear from a woman who was walking on the footpath on The Esplanade with a young girl on a bike or scooter at the time.